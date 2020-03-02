Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 408.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 434,360 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 630,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 422,690 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. 123,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

