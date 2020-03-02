Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,730. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.