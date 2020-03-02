Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 447.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,729,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $171.34. 697,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,262. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.94 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.