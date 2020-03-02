Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,503. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.