Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hilltop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.