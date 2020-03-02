Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of South State worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of South State by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of South State by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in South State by 7.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in South State by 1.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South State during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

