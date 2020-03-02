Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

