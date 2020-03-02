Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.17. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.33. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSEX. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.