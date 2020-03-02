Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPF stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $121.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,545. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

