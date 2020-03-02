Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock worth $2,102,396. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ traded up $6.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

