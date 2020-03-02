Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CNS. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. 1,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,876. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.