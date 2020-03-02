Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,863. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.