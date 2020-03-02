Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $29.25. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,986. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.87%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

