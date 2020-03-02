Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 379,983 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $210,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.25. 9,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,617. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

