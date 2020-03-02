Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Atkore International Group worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 591.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 87,439 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,594 shares of company stock worth $1,201,289. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,947. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

