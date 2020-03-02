Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

PRNB opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,298,262 over the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after buying an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $94,043,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 359,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after buying an additional 303,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

