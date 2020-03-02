Privatix Hits Market Cap of $241,551.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Privatix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $241,551.00 and $6,214.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.