PRIZM Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $92.06 million and approximately $593,720.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,836.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.47 or 0.03774605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00310212 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00748151 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002528 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.