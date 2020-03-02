Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,119 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.67% of Progressive worth $285,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $74.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

