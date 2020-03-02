Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301,431 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $5.72 on Monday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,487. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

