Prometeus Price Reaches $0.72 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00008156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $461,859.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.