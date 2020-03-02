Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.59% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $77,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

PB stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

