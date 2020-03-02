Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Shares of PB opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

