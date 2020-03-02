Proton Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159,572.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Proton Token has a market cap of $743,236.00 and approximately $159,572.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, BitForex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin, BitForex, DDEX, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

