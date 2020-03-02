Providence First Trust Co Buys 6,385 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 512.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $28.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,556,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $215.87 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

