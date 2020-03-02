Providence First Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,403,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,453. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

