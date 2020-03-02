Providence First Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 304,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 249,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,053,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 78,725,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,767,293. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

