Providence First Trust Co Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 186,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,737,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

