Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Head to Head Analysis

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Provident Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Provident Financial and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Provident Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $56.89 million 2.70 $4.42 million $0.58 35.40 Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 3.02 $9.33 million $1.22 16.00

Malvern Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 10.97% 4.59% 0.51% Malvern Bancorp 19.47% 6.96% 0.79%

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.