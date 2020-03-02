Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.97% of Provident Financial Services worth $48,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 569.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

