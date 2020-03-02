ProxyNode Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $90,157.00 and $36.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.01015734 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 155,089,338 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.