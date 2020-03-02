Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 252,620 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of General Dynamics worth $189,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

GD traded up $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.03. 2,229,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,741. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

