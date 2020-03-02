Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $342,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.06. 14,249,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,561. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

