Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,680 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $379,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,109,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

