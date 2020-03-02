Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Target worth $280,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,435 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

TGT traded up $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,574. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

