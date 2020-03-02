Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045,927 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Exelon worth $230,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

EXC stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,643,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.