Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $287,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $8.70 on Monday, hitting $209.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,283,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

