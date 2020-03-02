Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 208,608 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 155.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 208,608 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sherwin-Williams worth $200,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $538.32. The company had a trading volume of 840,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,007. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $410.35 and a one year high of $599.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $577.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

