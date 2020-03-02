Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,572,440 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $402,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

BMY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.34. 19,492,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,320,484. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

