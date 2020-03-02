Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 61,493 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Booking worth $271,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

BKNG stock traded up $33.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,728.98. 868,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,947.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,592.45 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

