Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Gilead Sciences worth $275,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. 31,072,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,405,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.