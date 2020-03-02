Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472,781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of American Tower worth $198,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $13.95 on Monday, reaching $240.75. 2,718,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.79. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $176.84 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

