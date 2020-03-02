Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Biogen worth $263,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

BIIB stock traded up $19.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.89. 2,364,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,961. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

