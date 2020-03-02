Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 924,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $325,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $18.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.11. 8,863,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,332. The stock has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

