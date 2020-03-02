Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Phillips 66 worth $233,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.11. 5,278,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,501. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

