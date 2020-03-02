Prudential Financial Inc. Has $195.57 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 310.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valero Energy worth $195,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.