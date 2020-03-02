Prudential Financial Inc. Has $198.31 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Anthem worth $198,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

