Prudential Financial Inc. Has $201.39 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,358 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $201,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $28.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,556,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,587. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $215.87 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

