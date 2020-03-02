Prudential Financial Inc. Has $202.01 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of American International Group worth $202,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 239,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 10,260,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

