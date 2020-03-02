Prudential Financial Inc. Has $241.93 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Depot worth $241,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,997. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

